United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted a message of support today to opposition leader Juan Guaido:

.@jguaido personifies the Venezuelan people’s struggle and hope to restore democracy, and we're fully behind him as the leader of that struggle. We call on all nations to support him and the National Assembly as they work to peacefully restore democracy for the Venezuelan people. pic.twitter.com/OMxgUf07jh — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) December 7, 2019

Guaido burst onto the country’s political scene early this year as clear challenge to the Maduro regime, but his efforts to lead Venezuela into a transition towards democracy appear to have stalled.

“Walmart” Opening in Puerto Cabello

A store bearing the likeness of retail giant Walmart is opening in Puerto Cabello, causing confusion and resulting in ridicule from some observers.

Pictures of workers working on the facade of the store first surfaced on Twitter on December 5, with some users displaying confusion about the nature of the establishment, since both its sign and colour mimic that of Walmart:

En Puerto Cabello abren un local con el nombre de la empresa Americana Walmart. (No es la tienda oficial) Muchos dicen que no es en Venezuela pero: – Mira el andamio improvisado: pic.twitter.com/7nQQTE447a — Andrews Abreu (@AndrewsAbreu) December 5, 2019

Mientras tanto en Puerto Cabello… pic.twitter.com/DY8DAREjTX — – K A R L – (@KarlVarela) December 5, 2019

Others poked fun at the picture:

Tener un Walmart cerca de donde vivo sin necesidad de ir a Usa no tiene precio, estúpidos los que se fueron del país, no saben lo que se pierden pic.twitter.com/wEmr6uAnJ3 — El Luis (@LuisAcm04) December 5, 2019

Having a Walmart near my home without having to go to the USA is priceless, everyone who left [Venezuela] is stupid, they don’t know what they’re missing

Today, El Nacional reported that the store is owned by a man named Hector Mambel, and that he does not think that he will face legal action from the retail giant.

