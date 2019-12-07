Home

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted a message of support today to opposition leader Juan Guaido:

Guaido burst onto the country’s political scene early this year as clear challenge to the Maduro regime, but his efforts to lead Venezuela into a transition towards democracy appear to have stalled.

“Walmart” Opening in Puerto Cabello

A store bearing the likeness of retail giant Walmart is opening in Puerto Cabello, causing confusion and resulting in ridicule from some observers.

Pictures of workers working on the facade of the store first surfaced on Twitter on December 5, with some users displaying confusion about the nature of the establishment, since both its sign and colour mimic that of Walmart:

Others poked fun at the picture:

Having a Walmart near my home without having to go to the USA is priceless, everyone who left [Venezuela] is stupid, they don’t know what they’re missing

Today, El Nacional reported that the store is owned by a man named Hector Mambel, and that he does not think that he will face legal action from the retail giant.

