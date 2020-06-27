Venezuela broke its record for reported cases of COVID-19, with 351 new confirmed infections in the last 24 hours. The troubling news came during a press conference from Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who heads the country’s response to the outbreak.

There have been 5,130 confirmed cases of the virus in the country since the outbreak began in March. According to Rodriguez, 249 of the new cases were due to community spread.

Gov’t Moves to Lock Down Colombia Border

During the same press conference, Rodriguez said that the Venezuelan armed forces would create “special temporary defense zones” along the border with Colombia to prevent the entry of migrants through the many unofficial crossings that pepper the border.

