Vice President Delcy Rodriguez announced today that there were 96 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country over the past day, and asserted that each one of them could be traced to a foreign contraction of the disease. Rodriguez specified and claimed that 90 of the infections had occurred in Colombia.

There are now 2,437 confirmed cases of the disease in Venezuela.

Since the start of the outbreak, the Maduro government has stressed during its daily press conferences that the overwhelming majority of cases detected in the country were “imported”, meaning that they were brought into the country by individuals who contracted the virus outside of Venezuela. The government has done this often alongside claims downplaying community spread inside Venezuela.

Venezuela has, by far, fewer confirmed cases than some of its neighbours. For example, Brazil has 691,758 confirmed cases, while Colombia has 39,364.

