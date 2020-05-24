Maduro announced today that there were 111 new cases of COVID-19 detected in Venezuela over the past 24 hours, marking the second time since the outbreak began in mid-march that the country reported a triple-digit increase.

During today’s update, Maduro took the opportunity to push a baseless conspiracy theory forward. Speaking on the cases detected over the day, Maduro said that many were “sent” into Venezuela by Colombia by president Ivan Duque himself as a way to spread the disease in the country. There is no evidence whatsoever for this claim.

Maduro said:

Venezuelans are entering the country infected because that’s what Ivan Duque has ordered.

Without providing any evidence, Maduro asserted to viewers that his theory had been “proven’.

Maduro is not the only government official to stigmatize Venezuelans infected with COVID-19 by associating them with a baseless conspiracy theory. Earlier this week, an official with the government of the border state of Zulia called Venezuelans entering the country from Colombia “biological weapons”.

