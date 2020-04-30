Vice president Delcy Rodriguez announced today that there were two new cases of COVID-19 detected in the country over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of official cases in the country to 333.

Bloomberg: Venezuela Sending Gold to Iran as Payment

Bloomberg reported today that the Maduro government has been paying Iran in gold bars from the vaults of the Central Bank for services rendered to help “[prop] up its oil industry“.

Citing “people with direct knowledge of the matter”, Bloomberg claims that at least 9 tons of gold worth approximately $500 million were flown from Caracas to Tehran some time over the past several days. The gold was driven to the Simon Bolivar International Airport just outside of Caracas from the vaults of the Central Bank in the capital.

Iran’s Mahan Air has been flying to Venezuela since late last week. As of the writing of this update, at least seven flights have arrived in Venezuela from Iran and made the return trip home.

However, only one of those flights flew the Caracas-Tehran route. If the reporting in the Bloomberg article is accurate, then the 9 tons of gold bound for Iran could have been on that flight.

