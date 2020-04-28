Maduro announced this afternoon that there were no new cases of COVID-19 detected in the country over the last 24 hours. The total number of cases of the virus in the country remains at 329.

During a televised address, Maduro said that it was “beautiful to see children enjoying themselves” out on the streets on Sunday, when the government oversaw the implementation of a more relaxed phase of the national quarantine the allowed certain residents to venture out of their homes for the day. Maduro said that the exercise was a taste for things to come in the country:

… everyone went out wearing protection. That’s how life is going to have to be from now on. A controlled reality.

Maduro also spoke on the fact that the United States has offered the country humanitarian aid to help with the COVID-19 outbreak. Maduro accused Washington of lying whenever it said that he would not accept humanitarian aid, and stressed that he would do so as long as it was mediated by relevant NGOs. Maduro said:

What do you want to donate to Venezuela? With the World Health Organization and the Panamerican Health Organization, [send us] whatever you want (…) we are ready to receive humanitarian aid from any country that wants to send it.

In previous years, the Maduro government has gone to extraordinary lengths to prevent humanitarian aid from entering the country, ranging from denying that the country was living through a humanitarian crisis to physically preventing aid from being delivered.

