Minister of Communication Jorge Rodriguez announced this evening that there were six new cases of COVID-19 in the country over the last 24 hours, bringing the total in the country since the outbreak began to 165.

“Narco-Nephews” Lose Appeal

Efrain and Francisco Flores lost an appeal on their sentence for a 2017 drug trafficking conviction which has seen the pair in jail since then. The news broke via Joshua Goodman from the Associated Press:

Maduro's stepsons lose appeal of 2017 narcotics conspiracy conviction. The so-called "narco-nephews" case was cited in recent U.S. indictment against Maduro on narcoterrorist conspiracy charges. pic.twitter.com/QnM2sMIQZO — Joshua Goodman (@APjoshgoodman) April 6, 2020

Efrain and Francisco are the nephews of Maduro and his wife, first lady Cilia Flores. They were found guilty of attempting to smuggle cocaine into the United States in November 2016 and sentenced the 18 years in prison the following year. The pair were arrested in Haiti in 2015 while trying to plan a cocaine smuggling run to the US with undercover law enforcement agents, and were dubbed the “Narco-Sobrinos” (“the narco cousins”) by the Venezuelan media for their direct connection to Maduro.

Conviasa Will Fly US Citizens Out on Thursday

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced today that Conviasa, the state-owned airline, will fly US citizens to Toluca, Mexico on Thursday April 8 so that they can then return home. In making the announcement, the ministry provided an email address for anyone interested in being on the flight to make the arragnement.

The flight is scheduled to land in Mexico because US sanctions on Conviasa prevent it from operating in that country.

Questions/Comments? Email me: invenezuelablog@gmail.com