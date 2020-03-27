Reuters reported late this afternoon that former Chavez loyalist Cliver Alcala turned himself in to United States authorities, and that he is currently on a flight from Colombia to the United States. According to Reuters, Alcala surrendered to agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), who traveled to Colombia earlier today to transport him into custody.

Alcala was indicted yesterday by the United States Department of Justice, alongside with much of the Maduro regime leadership including the president himself. He is accused of belonging to a drug cartel that is headed by Maduro himself.

In the hours following his indictment, Alcala gave an interview to Colombian media and then released a set of videos in which he directly implicated opposition leader Juan Guaido in a plot to overthrow Maduro through force.

According to Reuters, Alcala might not be the only regime official who will surrender following his indictment:

One person familiar with Friday’s DEA operation said efforts had been under way to convince others among those indicted to surrender, but it was too early to say whether that would succeed, as unlike Alcala they remained in Venezuela.

COVID Cases, Fatalities Continue to Climb

Minister of Communication Jorge Rodriguez announced this evening that a second person has died of COVID-19 in Venezuela. Rodriguez said that the individual was a 78-year-old woman who had several underlying medical conditions.

Rodriguez also announced that the total number of confirmed cases of the virus in Venezuela today reached 113.

