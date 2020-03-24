Speaking during a press conference late this evening, Maduro announced that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Venezuela is now sitting at 91, with 7 confirmed over the past 24 hours.

Maduro said:

We reached 91 cases today. Fortunately no one has died yet. There are three [new cases] in Lara state, one in Caracas, one in Los Roques, one in Miranda state, and one in Guarico state.

Maduro also provided an updated figure of confirmed cases by location:

Miranda: 39

Capital District (Caracas): 14

La Guaira: 9

Aragua: 8

Lara: 4

Barinas: 3

Los Roques: 3

Anzoategui: 2

Falcon: 2

Apure: 2

Cojedes: 1

Merida: 1

Monagas: 1

Nueva Esparta: 1

Zulia: 1

Maduro also said that his government was moving from “the defensive… to the offensive” by seeking out cases of COVID-19. He also borrowed terminology that has been heavily used by U.S. president Donald Trump in recent days when he referred to the virus as “the invisible enemy”.

Regime Announces Additional Economic Measures

Vice president of the economy Tarek El Aissami announced today that the national government will put into effect a new set of economic measures designed to help the country deal with the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

In total, El Aissami announced eight economic measures, including a plan to pay the salaries of workers on behalf of small and medium-sized companies, and the suspension of rent payments for six months. El Aissami also said that the government would mandate that banks suspend interest payments on loans, and to take steps to make it easier for small and medium businesses to access credit.

At the same time, El Aissami asked that the United States lift its sanctions against sections of the Venezuelan financial industry.

