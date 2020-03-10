An opposition march scheduled to set off from the eastern part of Caracas towards the National Assembly in the west part of the city was repressed by regime security forces who prevented demonstrators from reaching their destination. The opposition supporters were scheduled to march from the Juan Pablo II Plaza

Two opposition deputies were detained by security forces and released after a short time in custody. They were Zandra Castillo and Angel Torres. After being released, deputy Castillo said that she was sexually assaulted by the officers who detained her. She explained:

They searched me. They took my shirt off, and they put their hand inside my private parts, and I’m pregnant. I’m two weeks pregnant and they didn’t even care.

The early morning hours saw a presence of National Bolivarian Police (NBP) in Chacao, which was one of the areas that opposition demonstrators were expected to move through on their way to the National Assembly:

#Ahora Un grupo de funcionarios de la PNB se encuentra en la esquina del Centro Lido, en Chacao, con equipos antimotín, este #10Mar, cuando se espera que la oposición marche desde la Plaza Juan Pablo II. 7:30 AM pic.twitter.com/BY9jO3U440 — Efecto Cocuyo (@EfectoCocuyo) March 10, 2020

The video below captured the moment that NBP officers fired tear gas at the crowd of opposition demonstrators in Chacaito, sending hundreds of people scrambling for safety:

#10Mar | Momento en que la Guardia Nacional Bolivariana reprime a los manifestantes con bombas lacrimógenas en Chacaíto. (📹: @VPITV)pic.twitter.com/ukzVKvBos1 — Factores de Poder (@FactoresdePoder) March 10, 2020

At one point, an elderly woman who was caught in the repression collapsed to the ground. She was carried away by a group of people in gas masks, likely a combination of medical staff and journalists:

#Caracas | Momento en el que una señora se desmaya luego de que funcionarios de la PNB lanzaran bombas lacrimógenas a los manifestantes que se encontraban en Chacaito, al este de la ciudad #10mar – vía @GabyGabyGG https://t.co/OIOOyz3QWJ pic.twitter.com/CT7z3Hq1hm — El Pitazo (@ElPitazoTV) March 10, 2020

Although security forces prevented opposition demonstrators from reaching their destination, they still managed to hold a rally and hear from Juan Guaido. Below, some images from his speech:

FOTOS | #VzlaSalióALaCalle reactivamos la protesta, unificamos los sectores sociales y políticos en un Pliego Nacional de Conflicto, exigimos elecciones libres. pic.twitter.com/ePj2z0y7MU — Centro de Comunicación Nacional (@Presidencia_VE) March 10, 2020

During his speech, Guaido said that those who oppose the Maduro regime make up “a powerful majority” in Venezuela, and that working together would bring about a change in government.

While the opposition demonstrators were prevented from reaching the National Assembly, the Maduro regime set up a stage just across the street from the legislative palace for an event for its supporters:

#Ahora Oficialistas armaron una bailanta en las adyacencias del Palacio Federal Legislativo mientras esperan al resto de simpatizantes que se movilizan desde la plaza Morelos, en Bellas Artes #10Mar #10MarTC pic.twitter.com/D00yfLAWo0 — TalCual (@DiarioTalCual) March 10, 2020

Opposition demonstrators congregated in other cities across the country, including San Cristobal, Tachira:

Así avanza la concentración en San Cristóbal, Edo. Táchira, convocada por el presidente @jguaido para este #10Mar. Vía @VPITV pic.twitter.com/I5az7HW7Xe — Gabriel Bastidas (@Gbastidas) March 10, 2020

Ciudad Guayana/Bolivar, Bolivar state:

Guayana y Ciudad Bolivar hoy #10Marzo en las calles apoyando el Pliego Nacional de Conflicto seguiremos movilizados presionando por recuperar la dignidad que este desastre socialista le confisco al pueblo venezolano pic.twitter.com/ItIC8Z7oPI — Francisco Sucre (@fcosucre) March 10, 2020

Merida, Merida state:

#Merida salió a la calle con la firme convicción de liderar la lucha de calle y por la democracia. Los Andes siempre han sido una tierra libertaria y trabajadora. Vamos con todo! pic.twitter.com/ZJIsixzV8V — Golfredo Morett (@golfredomorett) March 10, 2020

Questions/Comments? Email me: invenezuelablog@gmail.com