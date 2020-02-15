The National Bolivarian Armed Forces staged the a nationwide military exercise today, called Escudo Bolivariano 2020 (Bolivarian Shield 2020). The exercises are supposed to increase the armed forces’ readiness against invasion.

Minister of Defense Vladimir Padrino Lopez kicked off the day’s drill on Twitter, saying:

Con el Ejercicio Militar #EscudoBolivariano2020 continuamos desplegados en cada buque, en cada puesto fronterizo, en todo el espacio aéreo, en cada ciudad, en cada calle; determinados por el amor a defender la Patria. ¡Vamos soldados, vamos milicianos, vamos pueblo! ¡Venceremos! — Vladimir Padrino L. (@vladimirpadrino) February 15, 2020

With #BolivarianShield2020 we are deployed in every ship, every border checkpoint, every airspace, every city, every street; determined because of our love for the Homeland [sic]. Let’s go, soldiers, militia, and citizens! We will be victorious!

In the image below, Padrino Lopez inspects a tank in Caracas:

A 201 años del Discurso del Libertador en el Congreso de Angostura tomamos su palabra inmortal en el marco del Ejercicio #EscudoBolivariano2020: “Ahora los soldados defensores de la Independencia no solamente están armados de la Justicia, sino también de la fuerza.” pic.twitter.com/DTPpkkcGTQ — Vladimir Padrino L. (@vladimirpadrino) February 15, 2020

The video below shows National Guard soldiers and an anti-aircraft missile system taking part in today’s activities:

Con #DignidadAntiimperialista para el cumplimiento de la misión, @CODAI_FANB despliega poderío misilístico de mediano alcance en el Edo. La Guaira-@Redi_Capital, afianzando su compromiso en defensa de su soberanía, en el Ejercicio Militar #EscudoBolivariano2020 #14Feb pic.twitter.com/X9iVsdgtRR — @ceofanb (@Libertad020) February 14, 2020

The exercise involved the Milicia Nacional Bolivariana (National Bolivarian Militia), which was created by Chavez in 2009. Below, images of militia taking part in today’s drills:

#Hoy| Por derecho y Acto de Justicia la Plena incorporación de Nuestra #MiliciaBolivariana a la #FANB hacen un pueblo unido e indestructible el #EscudoBolivariano2020 protegen nuestra Patria Venezuela🇱🇹 ¡ Unión y más Unión!! pic.twitter.com/vuWqxo0pcx — GD. WILSON JABIER QUINTERO GUILLEN (@MiliciaJem) February 15, 2020

#15Feb 8.16am #Caracas #Venezuela Así se prepara el ejercicio militar #EscudoBolivariano2020 en la Asamblea Nacional "sin la milicia no podemos hacer nada es la unión cívico militar leales siempre traidores nunca" pic.twitter.com/MMW7ecd0Ef – @madeleintlSUR — Reporte Ya (@ReporteYa) February 15, 2020

Because the militia tends to be comprised of individuals who are not fit for active military duty–either due to age or physical fitness–their activities are often the subject of ridicule online. The video below is one such example, showing an individual struggling to get through a militia training course:

Por acá les dejo un ejemplo de los entrenamientos de las milicias del régimen de Nicolás Maduro #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/XoM9E1v2UH — Maibort Petit (@maibortpetit) February 15, 2020

Militia parading in Caracas earlier this morning:

The Venezuelan government claims that 2.4 million militia members took part in today’s drills.

Questions/Comments? E-mail me: invenezuelablog@gmail.com