Opposition leader Juan Guaido made his highly anticipated return to Venezuela from a weeks-long international tour today, sparking clashes between pro and anti-government demonstrators at the Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia, just north of Caracas.

While Guaido was going through passport control at the airport, he was informed by the immigration officer that he would retain his national identification card for reasons that are not clear. As Guaido attempted to reason with the officer, a woman wearing a red shirt followed by a man who was recording her approached Guaido.

As the woman approached Guaido, she said “you are a traitor!” and began to berate him:

#VIDEO Migración se quedó con la cédula de identidad de Guaidó mientras que el propio Director de Seguridad del Aeropuerto, Cnel. Franco Quintero, grababa la agresión de la coordinadora política de Conviasa, Dubraska Padrón #11Feb https://t.co/9ZDNItsdAp pic.twitter.com/LpdYItNTHG — NTN24 Venezuela (@NTN24ve) February 11, 2020

The woman in red was identified as Dubraska Padron, a “political coordinator” at Conviasa, the state-owned airliner.

Dubraska continued to harass Guaido as he moved to the arrivals area of the airport:

VIDEO | Presidente @jguaido retornó al país superando las amenazas y violencia del régimen. Guaidó representa la fuerza de millones de venezolanos y de todo el mundo libre para recuperar la democracia y unir a nuestras familias. #TodoPorVzla pic.twitter.com/NY1SuBwoIi — Centro de Comunicación Nacional (@Presidencia_VE) February 11, 2020

Nuestro presidente (E) @jguaido llegó a Venezuela luego de la gira internacional que le permitió llevar la voz de millones de venezolanos. pic.twitter.com/Xq005EEIzu — Fabiana Rosales (@FabiiRosales) February 11, 2020

Another woman in red, allegedly also working with Conviasa, threw a drink at Guaido as he walked through the airport and insulted him:

Personas identificadas como trabajadoras de la aerolínea de Conviasa, agreden e insultan al presidente (E), @jguaido, en su llegada a Venezuela. Video cortesía #TVV #TVVNoticias pic.twitter.com/ORv0DjE7Vm — TVV Noticias (@TVVnoticias) February 11, 2020

In another video, the same pair–the woman in red and the man in blue–can be seen moving through the airport towards the passport control area. NTN24, a Colombian news outlet, identified the man in blue as Colonel Franco Quintero, who heads the airport’s security:

#VIDEO Director de seguridad del aeropuerto, Cnel. Franco Quintero, pasó a la chavista que agredió a Juan Guaidó https://t.co/7aN8unbSNg pic.twitter.com/jsZr9JiDtV — NTN24 Venezuela (@NTN24ve) February 12, 2020

The video below shows the chaotic scenes at the arrivals area as a crowd of supporters and journalists gathered to witness Guaido’s return:

#HaceMinutos | Momento en el que llega el presidente interino de Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, al Aeropuerto Internacional Simón Bolívar de Maiquetía y es agredido por afectos al madurismo

🔴 EN VIVO https://t.co/nK7AgFZqcw pic.twitter.com/9JGJgo7ywR — NTN24 (@NTN24) February 11, 2020

There was chaos outside of the airport as well, where pro-government demonstrators attacked journalists who were there to cover the event:

#11Feb Así fue agredido nuestro compañero @myriarte19 por personas afectas al régimen de Nicolás Maduro, durante la cobertura que realizaba en el Aeropuerto Internacional de Maiquetía, a la llegada del presidente encargado, @jguaido, a Venezuela. Video cortesía: @sntpvenezuela pic.twitter.com/nyHJCKkzLT — TVV Noticias (@TVVnoticias) February 11, 2020

