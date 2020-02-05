Following his appearance at yesterday’s State of the Union address in Washington, D.C., opposition leader Juan Guaido met with Donald Trump in the White House today to discuss the ongoing situation in Venezuela.

The video below shows Guaido arriving at the White House, where he was greeted by Trump:

Presidente (e) de Venezuela, @jguaido, es recibido en la Casa Blanca por el Presidente de EEUU, @realdonaldtrump pic.twitter.com/B0ixkHn0K3 — Asamblea Nacional (@AsambleaVE) February 5, 2020

Another clip of Guaido’s arrival:

El presidente de EEUU @POTUS recibe en La Casa Blanca al Pdte. Interino de Venezuela @jguaido – la historia se sigue escribiendo. #5F pic.twitter.com/VrbgSLPPSd — Carlos Arturo Albino (@CarlosArturoAR) February 5, 2020

The images below show Guaido and Trump walking to their meeting in the Oval Office on the White House grounds:

FOTOS | Recorrido del Presidente (E) @jguaido junto a @realDonaldTrump en la Casa Blanca. pic.twitter.com/DbXFJtLknI — Centro de Comunicación Nacional (@Presidencia_VE) February 5, 2020

Following his meeting, Guaido told reporters that the meeting with Trump had been “very productive”, but refused to provide specific details when pressed.

Below, more images of Guaido’s visit to the White House.

In the image below, Guaido is joined in the Oval Office by Carlos Vecchio, the opposition ambassador to the United States, and Julio Borges, the opposition Minister of Foreign Affairs:

FOTO| Presidente (e) de Venezuela @jguaido sostuvo encuentro con su homólogo estadounidense @realdonaldtrump en la Oficina Oval de La Casa Blanca pic.twitter.com/hPozFNvjZN — Centro de Comunicación Nacional (@Presidencia_VE) February 5, 2020

Below, an image of Guaido and Trump standing side by side in the Oval Office:

Guaido’s visit caps an international tour that saw him travel throughout Europe, and included an appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. With his visit to the White House, Guaido is likely to experience a boost in legitimacy from among his base, which had in recent months appeared to be wavering given the lack of concrete solutions to the crisis.

Questions/Comments? E-mail me: invenezuelablog@gmail.com