Home

Maduro attempted to strike conciliatory tone towards the Colombian government during a televised address earlier today in which he spoke about the case of a a Colombian fugitive who was found to be in Venezuela.

The fugitive is Aida Merlano, a former Colombian senator who staged a daring escape from an doctor’s office in October of last year. Merlano was visiting the doctor under guard, as she had been sentenced to 15 years in prison a month earlier for crimes related to electoral fraud. Merlano escaped onto a waiting motorcycle parked outside of the doctor’s office by jumping out of a window and attempting to use a rope-like object to control her descent.

Merlano was captured by Venezuelan authorities earlier this week in Maracaibo, the capital of Zulia state which borders Colombia.

During his televised address earlier today, Maduro said that he would be willing to consider re-establishing diplomatic relations with Colombia with the goal of facilitating Merlano’s extradition back to Colombia. Maduro said:

I am willing to restablish consular relations with the Colombian government, [so that] all of these issues can take place at the consular level. [Colombian president] Ivan Duque, listen to me!

True to form, Maduro followed up with a string of insults at Duque, saying:

This [Merlano’s extradition] would be fixed really quickly if we were able to communicate without so much ideological extremism… your [Duque] extremism, your insincerity, your immaturity are damaging Colombia and Venezuela.

Questions/Comments? E-mail me: invenezuelablog@gmail.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.