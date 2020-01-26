Opposition leader Juan Guaido is set to travel to Canada tomorrow where he will meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa, the nation’s capital.

The meeting was confirmed by Trudeau in a tweet, which reads:

On Monday, I’ll meet with @jguaido, the Interim President of Venezuela. We’ll talk about the importance of democracy & the need for a peaceful, Venezuelan-led transition toward free & fair elections as soon as possible. More on his visit to Ottawa: https://t.co/LaHPlIiIlm — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 26, 2020

Canada was among one of the first countries to recognize Guaido as the legitimate head of the country after his declaration as president on January 23 of last year.

According to the Canadian government, Guaido and Trudeau will discuss “the importance of democracy” in Venezuela, and that Guaido will also meet with two cabinet members: Minister of Foreign Affairs François-Philippe Champagne, and Minister of International Development Karina Gould.

