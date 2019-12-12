Pictures surfaced on social media allegedly showing Russian armed personnel in Canaima, Bolivar state. In a set of images shared on Twitter by a journalist named Mariana Reyes, a group of several Russian soldiers can be seen congregating around a Venezuelan air force military plane. In her tweet, Reyes claimed that the men in the images are Russian, and that they arrived in Canaima on Tuesday.

Below, Reyes’ tweet:

Las autoridades le dicen a la población que el contingente viene a hacer un estudio del espacio aéreo, debido a que el estado venezolano no cuenta con la tecnología para enfrentar la amenaza que representa “el despliegue de drones americanos” al sur del país. — Mariana Reyes (@Marianitareyes) December 11, 2019

CONFIRMED A contingent of approximately 40 Russian military personnel arrived in Canaima on Tuesday. They landed at the airstrip that serves as the airport for the [Canaima] national park. Residents claim that the Russians came in this Shaanxi Y-8 [airplane] and that some of them were dressed in [Venezuelan army] uniforms.

A video shared by a lawyer named Olnar Ortiz Bare showed the soldiers disembarking from the aircraft:

Video a la llegada de los Soldados Rusos a #Canaima territorio indígena #Pemon situación que mantiene en zozobra a los indígenas por lo que denunciamos la violacion sistemática del derecho a la libre autodeterminación de nuestros pueblos originarios @Almagro_OEA2015 @ForoPenal pic.twitter.com/7otvDhXPkF — Olnar Ortiz Bare (@olnarortiz) December 12, 2019

Its not clear from the images that the soldiers are Russian, or whether they belong to a regular army unit or a private military contractor.

