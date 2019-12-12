Home

Pictures surfaced on social media allegedly showing Russian armed personnel in Canaima, Bolivar state. In a set of images shared on Twitter by a journalist named Mariana Reyes, a group of several Russian soldiers can be seen congregating around a Venezuelan air force military plane. In her tweet, Reyes claimed that the men in the images are Russian, and that they arrived in Canaima on Tuesday.

Below, Reyes’ tweet:

CONFIRMED

A contingent of approximately 40 Russian military personnel arrived in Canaima on Tuesday. They landed at the airstrip that serves as the airport for the [Canaima] national park. Residents claim that the Russians came in this Shaanxi Y-8 [airplane] and that some of them were dressed in [Venezuelan army] uniforms.

A video shared by a lawyer named Olnar Ortiz Bare showed the soldiers disembarking from the aircraft:

Its not clear from the images that the soldiers are Russian, or whether they belong to a regular army unit or a private military contractor.

Questions/Comments? E-mail me: invenezuelablog@gmail.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.